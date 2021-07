The federal government has declared its “independent assessments” plan for the National Disability Insurance Scheme “dead”. But it has another plan to save money: get people with disabilities off welfare and into jobs. It is committing A$3.5 million to building a “dedicated job platform connecting people with disability with employers”. It hopes 100,000 job seekers and 45,000 businesses will be on it within 18 months. There are similar technological fixes in the pipe for the broader Jobactive employment services program. A new “digital services” model for job seekers is due to be rolled out from July 2022. But technology...