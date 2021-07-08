From infectious grooves to white-hot metalcore: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

West Virginia's fallfiftyfeet formed out of the ashes of False Accusations, and their new LP Twisted World Perspective is one hell of a debut offering. Opening track "The Gloom" starts out sounding like emo-grunge in the vein of Superheaven, Balance and Composure, etc, but it quickly turns out to be a red herring. About halfway through, the song switches gears into moshy metalcore, and from there, Twisted World Perspective navigates an array of different strains of post-hardcore and metalcore. The album's metalcore/mathcore side brings to mind bands like Botch, Norma Jean, and Every Time I Die, and it also embraces the howled clean vocals and proggy post-hardcore of a band like The Receiving End of Sirens. They also pepper in bits of The Blood Brothers' sassy chaos, The Fall of Troy's flashy leads, and emo-pop hooks that wouldn't feel out of place on the early 2000s Victory Records catalog. Sometimes they remind me of The Illusion of Safety-era Thrice, other times they remind me of The Dillinger Escape Plan. They clearly pull from a lot of different places, but similar to cohorts like The Callous Daoboys (whose Amber Christman plays violin on "Cell Dmg") and For Your Health (who they're sharing a bill with in Ohio soon), they connect dots from the past 20+ years of hardcore-adjacent music with fresh perspective.