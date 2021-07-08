Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

LA City, County launch platform to connect youth with summer programs

By City News Staff
Posted by 
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohhmT_0arLiYyt00
Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Office of Education, Twitter

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Thursday announced the launch of an online platform to connect the city’s and county’s youth with paid internships and recreational and educational programs over summer.

The “Earn, Learn, Play” is available to people between the ages of 4 and 24 as well as their families to find sports leagues, swimming lessons, music and arts classes, and job and internship opportunities in Los Angeles city and county.

“After a very difficult year for our city, we can finally offer our young Angelenos a centralized hub which will give them a plethora of opportunities and options to engage in this summer,” Garcetti said. “Our children deserve spaces in which they can learn, grow and stay engaged. I believe this initiative offers them this and more.”

The platform is a partnership between the city, county and nonprofit partners and community-based organizations, including the LA84 Foundation/Play Equity Fund, Great Public Schools Now, Greater L.A. Education Foundation, California Community Foundation, the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, the Ballmer Group, the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, Expand L.A. and the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Families and young people can enter their zip codes and find nearby academic enrichment programs through the L.A. Public Library, L.A. County Library and about 500 after-school sites through Beyond the Bell and L.A.’s BEST.

“Los Angeles County has one of the most dynamic economies in the world due in large part to the richness in diversity that makes us the creative capital of the nation,” said Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo. “The Los Angeles County Office of Education joins the Earn, Learn, Play initiative with great pride in the opportunities that we are creating for all students, including those that have been most affected by the pandemic. We are investing in future generations — one of our most valuable resources.”

The platform will also help families and young Angelenos find opportunities to stay active, including through Summer Play L.A., Swim L.A., Summer Night Lights and arts and music programs.

Those between 14 and 24 can explore internship opportunities available for virtual work and in-person through the city’s Hire L.A. Youth program and the county’s [email protected] program.

The platform can be accessed at lamayor.org/Summer2021.

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
