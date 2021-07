Valtteri Bottas will chase another seat in Formula 1 rather than a switch to rallying if he is to lose his Mercedes seat at the end of this season. Mercedes is set to choose between Bottas and Williams driver George Russell for next year; a decision that Toto Wolff has said is likely to be made over the summer break next month. While Bottas has shown potential in a rally car during the off-season in recent years, the Finn says his priority would be to find another team to race for in F1 if Mercedes decides to replace him.