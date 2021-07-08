Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

As economy reopened, US consumer borrowing surged in May

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 14 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. consumer borrowing surged by $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way.

Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. It marked the fourth straight month of strong growth in consumer borrowing and followed an April advance of $20 billion.

The May borrowing total was driven by a $26.1 billion increase in the category that includes auto and student loans, which followed a $21 billion rise in that category in April.

The category that covers credit cards saw a $9.2 billion rise in May, the strongest advance since a $10.9 billion increase in January 2020 before the economy was laid low by a global pandemic.

Consumers' use of credit cards has been falling since early 2020 as households cut back on their use of credit in the face of the pandemic-triggered recession.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Credit Card#Ap#Americans#The Federal Reserve#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Businessmiamitimesonline.com

Mortgage rate falls while consumers pay more

Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average interest rate for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 2.98% a year ago.
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly Ahead of Jobless Claims Data

The U.S. Department of Labor is due to release the number of jobless claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Existing home sales data for the U.S. in June is due to come out at 10 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Thursday morning, ahead...
EconomyThe Independent

Freedom may damage the economy, not help it – we must respect the risks around us

Economics has a funny way of confounding intuition and empirical observation. That often makes it infuriating and fascinating in equal measure. Now ‘Freedom Day’ is here, we might think that this is a case of the economics trumping concerns about our health. But, in fact, there is no trade-off between the two and bad health policy is also bad economic policy and vice-versa.
Businesscapitalpress.com

Low interest rates benefit farm economy, but how long with they last?

Efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed interest rates to record lows in 2020. Annualized rates on non-real estate farm loans were 3.7%, beating out the previous annualized low of 3.8% in 2014. In the last quarter of 2020 interest rates dipped to 3.1%. In the...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden-fueled price hikes will take a big toll on the poor

President Joe Biden promises to protect America’s poor from his tax hikes, yet his economic agenda is fueling inflation — which is itself a tax that hits struggling families hardest. And this is no temporary blip as the economy restarts after the lockdowns, as Democrats would have us believe. On...
MarketsEntrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy as Consumer Borrowing Rebounds

Consumer borrowing is one of the key forces that drive the economy, which is why it's so great to see borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans surging as our financial system continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The Federal Reserve recently reported that U.S. consumer borrowing climbed $35.3 billion in May from the prior month, which was the biggest jump on record. It’s clear that people are getting more comfortable with taking on debt as the job market improves and fears of a pandemic-induced recession are assuaged.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Lender Risk Draws Greater Scrutiny As Auto Sales And Borrowing Surge

Auto sales are on the rise — and with those gains, it stands to reason that lending to help finance those purchases would also be up. Bank earnings have been a hallmark of quarterly reports this past week, and depending on where you looked, auto loan originations grew. Consumers, clearly, are more comfortable taking on big-ticket items, and having by and large paid down credit card loans may be pivoting to deploy their borrowing power into other challenges.
Stocksfxempire.com

US Stock Index Futures: Investors Cautious Ahead of Powell Testimony after Consumer Inflation Surge

U.S. stock index futures are trading mixed early Wednesday with the benchmark S&P 500 Index and the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average heading lower following yesterday’s technical reversal top. The tech-heavy NASDAQ-100 Index, is trading steady-to-better. The catalysts behind the early price action are inflation fears that are being fueled by Tuesday’s consumer prices report that showed inflation last month advanced at its fastest past in nearly 13 years.
BusinessPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

How supply 'bottlenecks' are driving a consumer price surge

The Consumer Price Index rose 5.4% last month compared to a year ago — the biggest monthly jump since 2008. During testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave his assessment about the price surge and risks of inflation. David Wessel, the director of The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
EconomySpringfield Business Journal

US consumer prices spike

U.S. consumer prices last month rose at their fastest pace since August 2018. In June, consumer prices nationwide were up by 0.9%. That's faster than the 0.6% increase in May; analysts expected a 0.5% jump. Accounting for more than one-third of the increase was used car prices, which rose 10.5%...
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

US consumer prices in June rose 0.9% from May, biggest jump in 13 years

WASHINGTON -- Prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, evidence that a swift rebound in spending has run up against widespread supply shortages that have escalated the costs of many goods and services. Tuesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices in...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Consumer prices surge by most since August 2008

U.S. consumer prices rose last month at the fastest pace since August 2008. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index rose 0.9% in June, faster than the 0.6% increase in May. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 0.5% gain. Used car prices spiked 10.5% last month,...
StocksZacks.com

3 Stocks to Cash in on Higher Consumer Borrowing This Year

Per the recent Fed report, consumer borrowing picked up 10% in May. This increase of $35.28 billion was well above the market forecasts of $18.4 billion. In March and April, consumer credit grew 5.5% and 5.7%, respectively. The components of total borrowing, which consist of non-revolving and revolving credit, were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy