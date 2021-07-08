Handling Medical Needs While on an RV Road Trip

This article originally appeared on RVshare.com. Many people wonder how to handle medical needs while traveling via RV. The truth of the matter is, the answer to this depends on how often you travel, as well as your current health situation. For instance, if you travel full-time in your RV, you will need to do a lot more to prepare for medical care on the road than you would if you were only planning to travel for a week or two. Meanwhile, those traveling for several months will need to make more preparations than the casual vacationer, but may make some different decisions than the full-time RVer. No matter what your situation is, we have some advice for you. Keep reading for our top tips for how to be medically prepared on an RV trip.