Iowa University Employee Arrested After Using School Credit Cards

By Danielle
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having a company credit card can be great. You don't have to pay out of pocket for work expenses and get reimbursed later. But for some, it can apparently be tempting to use it for personal expenses as well. An Iowa State University employee fell into the temptation and was...

Iowa StateKCCI.com

ISU employee accused of mishandling $115K in credit card fraud

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State University employee is accused of mishandling the school's money. Investigators say 25-year-old Miranda Richmann put more than $115,000 on a credit card shared between certain employees. She is accused of using that card at several banks, Target, Venmo and Walmart. It's issued to be...
