Iowa University Employee Arrested After Using School Credit Cards

Fraud is a costly and growing problem – research estimates that $1 of fraud costs companies 3.36x in chargeback, replacement and operational cost. Adding to the pain, according to experts, there are not enough regulations to protect small businesses from chargebacks and losses from fraud. Despite significant advancements in credit card fraud, risk management techniques have adapted, and fraudsters are still able to find loopholes and exploit the system. For credit card companies, the threat of fraudulent card usage is a constant, which results in the need for accurate credit card fraud detection systems. All organizations are at risk of fraud and fraudulent activities, but that risk is especially burdensome to those in financial services. “Threats can originate from internal or external sources, but the effects can be devastating – including loss of consumer confidence, incarceration for those involved, and even the downfall of corporations,” says Badrish Davay, a Data Engineering and Machine Learning leader at Capital One. CNBC reports that the US is the most credit card fraud prone country in the world.