With Summer Underway, Marvel Returns To Focus On The Origins Of Black Widow
Hollywood had had fingers crossed for months about what might finally happen this weekend. Marvel has aimed to prove that the theater experience is back with Black Widow. Hollywood's had fingers crossed for months about what might finally happen this weekend. It was Vin Diesel's job in June to jumpstart the summer movie season with "F9." Now, it's up to Marvel to prove that jumpstart was not a fluke. Critic Bob Mondello says Scarlett Johansson's "Black Widow" is giving it her best shot.www.npr.org
