Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

With Summer Underway, Marvel Returns To Focus On The Origins Of Black Widow

By Bob Mondello
NPR
 13 days ago

Hollywood had had fingers crossed for months about what might finally happen this weekend. Marvel has aimed to prove that the theater experience is back with Black Widow. Hollywood's had fingers crossed for months about what might finally happen this weekend. It was Vin Diesel's job in June to jumpstart the summer movie season with "F9." Now, it's up to Marvel to prove that jumpstart was not a fluke. Critic Bob Mondello says Scarlett Johansson's "Black Widow" is giving it her best shot.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Terrence Malick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Black Widow#Fingers Crossed#Summer Underway#Russian#Australian#Bond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ end credits scene, explained

This post includes spoilers for Black Widow. Black Widow is a quasi-prequel for its title character, taking place several years before Natasha Romanoff’s death in Avengers: Endgame. It bids farewell to Scarlett Johansson’s role in the MCU, ending with a fitting tribute: A post-credits scene set at Natasha’s gravesite, implicitly passing the Black Widow torch onto Natasha’s adoptive sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).
MoviesPosted by
94.3 The Point

‘Black Widow’: Every Marvel Easter Egg

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow. Black Widow was supposed to open in theaters over a year ago. It’s set about four years before that, because it takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Now it’s finally coming out in 2021, after three televisions shows that were intended to take place after it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Marvel Black Widow movie streaming on Disney+ Premier Access

After a number of delays with the Black Widow movie release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated Marvel Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson is now available to watch via the Disney+ Premier Access streaming service. The latest release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the 24th movie and has been directed by Cate Shortland from a screenplay by Eric Pearson, and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff a.k.a the Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.
Movieskezi.com

'Black Widow' feels like Marvel's version of a Jason Bourne movie

"Black Widow" finally reaches screens big and small after a delay of more than 14 months, during which time Marvel's banner has been carried via streaming on Disney+. While that stretch has likely fueled pent-up demand, it has also demonstrated that the comics-based pop-culture titan can tell a variety of stories, with this one approximating the formula of a Jason Bourne movie.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Feige and ‘Black Widow’ Team on Straddling Marvel’s Past and Future

The studio boss looks at Scarlett Johansson's prequel and reveals the days of the Samuel L. Jackson-style, nine-picture deals are behind it. A few years ago in Atlanta, Scarlett Johansson was at dinner with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and development executive Brad Winderbaum. Johansson was shooting Avengers: Endgame, which featured the death of Natasha Romanoff, the hero she’d played since 2010’s Iron Man 2. Even so, a Black Widow stand-alone was something the team had long wanted. The question now, was how?
MoviesDetroit Free Press

Marvel’s Black Widow finally gets her moment to shine

Marvel’s “Black Widow” is a strong solo superhero effort that feels both timely and also way too late. Directed by Cate Shortland (“Lore”), the spy thriller (in theaters Friday and on Disney+ via Premier Access) finally gives Scarlett Johansson’s secret agent Avenger her own movie, though the film actually works better as a dysfunctional family drama and high-profile introduction to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Black Widow’s adopted sister of sorts.
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

Marvel’s 'Black Widow' refuses to stay dead

In the movie world we’re used to sequels — “Fast & Furious” is up to 12. And occasionally we see prequels, a story that takes places before another movie, like “X-Men: First Class.”. Marvel Studio’s Kevin Feige calls his new superhero blockbuster “Black Widow” a prequel, comparing the film to...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Marvel Movies: Which Marvel Movies Will Come Out After Black Widow?

After a two-year hiatus, Marvel movies are finally back with the release of Black Widow in theaters this week. The Scarlett Johansson-led prequel between Captain America Civil War and Avengers Infinity War was originally set to come out more than a year ago, while the release dates of other MCU films have shifted accordingly. Here’s what more Marvel movies are coming out in 2021 and beyond.
MoviesKSLTV

REVIEW: ‘Black Widow’ An Outstanding & Exciting Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe

SALT LAKE CITY — The long wait is finally over for fans wanting to see another Marvel Cinematic Universe film on the big screen. It’s been over two years since the box office juggernaut “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” brought Phase 3 of the MCU to a close. Though there has been some small-screen action on Disney+ to tide us over (“WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and the currently-ongoing “Loki” series), the big screen experience has been sorely missed.
Carroll, IAcarrollspaper.com

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ strikes theaters

As a standalone film, “Black Widow” is amazing. When tied in with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s slightly less amazing, but still a highly entertaining experience. Viewing the movie two days early in an entirely vacant Carroll 5 theatre at midnight on a Wednesday was a surreal...
Moviescogconnected.com

Marvel’s Avengers Releases Black Widow MCU Suit Ahead of Movie

Eleven years after debuting in Iron Man 2, after seven on-screen appearances, and after a year of delays, the Black Widow movie is finally coming out. The film takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, where she teams up with other Black Widows from the Red Room and Red Guardian to take on Taskmaster.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow Timeline: When is Black Widow Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

WARNING: This article contains full spoilers for Black Widow. Black Widow is Scarlett Johansson’s first solo film as Natasha Romanoff. Despite being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its arrival in Iron Man 2 in 2008, the character has remained in the back seat for subsequent films. Black Widow continues her story in between some movies, thickening the MCU timeline in the process.
MoviesWDW News Today

REVIEW: Marvel’s “Black Widow” Exceeds Expectations

I wanted to begin by saying that I had the pleasure of seeing Black Widow in an actual cinema and it was such a great experience. I got the chills seeing the opening Marvel logo come up on the big screen for the first time in a long time. You don’t realize how much you appreciate something until its gone, and I’m so grateful the movie going experience has returned.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Black Widow’ spins origin story for Avenger

BAXTER — Oh, what a tangled web we weave when we first practice to deceive!. “Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson as the titular Russian spy and an estranged member of The Avengers superhero team. The new release is playing at the Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter and the Sunset Cinema in Jenkins.
MoviesTalking With Tami

Pinky Review: Marvel Studios ‘Black Widow’ Starring Scarlett Johansson

Marvel’s Black Widow is hitting theaters tomorrow, as well as Disney+ with Premium Access on Friday July 9th. I got a chance to see an advance screening and it was really good, long but good lol! The movie is about Natasha who’s on the run for siding with Captain America and having broken the Sokovia Accords. While in hiding she stumbles upon Dreykov who’s using a brain controlling drug to turn girls into “Widows”. Natasha reunites with her lil sister Yelana to free the Widows and take on the Taskmaster. Yes, it’s suspenseful, full of action and it keeps your interest! Check out more about this movie inside…
MoviesWinston-Salem Journal

Movie review: 'Black Widow' is a satisfying detour for Marvel

How fleeting world domination can be. It can disappear in a snap. It’s been two years since the last Marvel film, an unfathomable chasm for an ever-churning movie machine. In between, Marvel has made its most ambitious forays onto television, with the streaming series “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki.” Marvel, of course, isn’t going anywhere.

Comments / 0

Community Policy