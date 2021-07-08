With Summer Underway, Marvel Returns To Focus On The Origins Of Black Widow

Marvel’s Black Widow is hitting theaters tomorrow, as well as Disney+ with Premium Access on Friday July 9th. I got a chance to see an advance screening and it was really good, long but good lol! The movie is about Natasha who’s on the run for siding with Captain America and having broken the Sokovia Accords. While in hiding she stumbles upon Dreykov who’s using a brain controlling drug to turn girls into “Widows”. Natasha reunites with her lil sister Yelana to free the Widows and take on the Taskmaster. Yes, it’s suspenseful, full of action and it keeps your interest! Check out more about this movie inside…