Payments fintech PayU has partnered with mobile-first, open-source blockchain ecosystem CELO. In addition to a purchase of CELO, the utility and governance token for the CELO community, PayU has partnered with payment infrastructure company First DAG and CELO’s Alliance For Prosperity to offer stablecoin payments. With this integration, almost half a million of PayU’s merchants will be able to accept CELO’s stablecoin, cUSD. The move will allow people in emerging markets who are underserved by traditional financial institutions to pay for groceries, subscription services, and retail goods at participating merchants. PayU’s current merchant list spans major online marketplaces and retailers.