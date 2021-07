Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were scheduled to face each other at UFC 230 in a light heavyweight matchup. However, the match was cancelled and combat sports fans have had to go without the dream fight since then. However, on social media via Twitter, Nate Diaz recently chirped Poirier by luring him into a potential match by posting a picture of the two staring one another down with the caption: “185 lbs pull-up”. A huge Nate Diaz fight rumor was revealed by a top UFC name.