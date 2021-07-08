Cancel
Kiefer Sutherland to Play President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy winner Kiefer Sutherland has joined the cast of Showtime’s The First Lady as President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The 24 star is the latest to join a high-profile cast of stars in the biographical series about three of America’s first ladies. Produced by Lionsgate and Showtime, The First Lady will...

