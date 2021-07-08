Cancel
Bitcoin Price Strives For Stability As Whales Take Stockpiling To A Whole New Level

By Newton Gitonga
zycrypto.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin investors with the largest holdings in Bitcoin seem to have started making a comeback after they exited in the early signs of a crash in May, a report has shown. According to Glassnode, a blockchain data and intelligence provider that generates innovative on-chain metrics and tools for digital asset stakeholders, the number of coins held by whale entities in addresses rose by over 80,000 to 4.216 million BTC on Friday, setting a new high compared to May.

