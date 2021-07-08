Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Somerset County in northern New Jersey Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 443 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dayton, or 8 miles south of New Brunswick, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Somerset, Edison, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick, Carteret, Middlesex, Jamesburg, Cranbury, Colonia, Brownville, Dayton, North Brunswick Township, Clearbrook Park, Whittingham and Kendall Park. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 12. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 121 and 134. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH