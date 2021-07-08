Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

BOZICH | Recovering from COVID, Pervis Ellison has questions for Louisville

By Rick Bozich
wdrb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Hubert Davis replaced Roy Williams as the North Carolina basketball coach, one of the earliest calls he made was to Pervis Ellison. After leading the University of Louisville to the 1986 NCAA title and being selected the No. 1 overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, Ellison has established himself in a new basketball career. He is director of the New Jersey Scholars, one of Nike’s premier AAU programs on the East Coast.

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Illinois State
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Indiana State
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Coronavirus
City
Auburn, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Beard
Person
Pervis Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#North Carolina Basketball#Unc#Bozich#Covid#Wdrb#Nba Draft#The New Jersey Scholars#Nike#Aau#Villanova#Notre Dame#U Of L Hall Of#Unc#Gonzaga#The U Of L#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 3

Community Policy