BOZICH | Recovering from COVID, Pervis Ellison has questions for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Hubert Davis replaced Roy Williams as the North Carolina basketball coach, one of the earliest calls he made was to Pervis Ellison. After leading the University of Louisville to the 1986 NCAA title and being selected the No. 1 overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, Ellison has established himself in a new basketball career. He is director of the New Jersey Scholars, one of Nike’s premier AAU programs on the East Coast.