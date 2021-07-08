Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Onondaga THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with a lingering thunderstorm through 5:15 pm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Binghamton.