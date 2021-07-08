Cancel
Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine, 'Reach Out'

By Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
NPR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Reach Out" is one of the first releases from the new collaboration between Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, A Beginner's Mind. The song is loosely based on the 1987 German fantasy-meets-romance film Wings of Desire, where angels listen to the thoughts of Berliners. One angel strays and becomes mortal to experience the sensation of being a human: feeling, touching, loving rather than simply spectating.

MusicNPR

Yebba, 'October Sky'

It's a hard time to be a champion singer in pop – the kind who can really nail a vocal run, hit a high note with golden confidence and interpret a lyric with a stage actor's bravado. In 2021, murmuring ASMR gurus and gum-snapping rappers dominate. But Abigail Smith, who goes by inverted pseudonym Yebba, shows how to do it on this song that's been haunting my ears since June. "October Sky" starts out in that quiet, inward space so familiar in these Eilish days, as Yebba invokes a lo-fi filtered childhood memory of a lost loved one. Slowly, word by word, she builds tension, until she breaks through with one of those runs – and suddenly the song catapults into space. Mark Ronson's strikingly tasteful production allows Yebba to lead as her memory becomes a burden, a treasure and an open door; she flies through it in the end, in full-throated catharsis. What's remarkable is that she never sacrifices the intimacy of those first tentative notes. A master class in conveying complex emotions.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Linda Lindas Demand to Be Heard on New Song ‘Oh!’

Teen punk outfit the Linda Lindas have released a new song, “Oh!” their first offering after signing for Epitaph Records. “Oh!” with its big guitar riff, pummeling power chords, and thundering drums, finds the Linda Lindas staring at a dysfunctional world, trying to find the right words and demanding to be heard. “What can I do, what can I do?” goes the hook. “What can I say, what can I say?/What can I do, what can I do?/Nothing changes it’s all the same.” The Linda Lindas signed with Epitaph back in June after their performance of their song, “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library went viral. The performance drew rave reviews from artists like Hayley Williams, Tom Morello, Questlove, and Thurston Moore. The Linda Lindas comprises sisters Lucia and Mila de la Garza, their cousin Eloise Wong, and close friend Bela Salazar. The group has been kicking around for several years now, notably opening for Bikini Kill in 2019. In December 2020, they released their debut self-titled EP.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Daughters’ Alexis Marshall talks 10 songs that inspired his debut solo album

Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall releases his debut solo album House of Lull . House of When on Sargent House this week (pre-order). Two songs are out from it now (and a non-album single), and as you can hear on those songs, House has a similarly gothy vibe to Daughters' great 2018 comeback album You Won't Get What You Want, but Alexis takes things in a few different directions too. To get a feel for the vibe Alexis was going for on this album, we asked him about the music that inspired it, and he made us a list of 10 songs, from Nick Cave to Scott Walker to Nico to Swans to Suicide and more. Read on for what he had to say...
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Alice Coltrane, “Kirtan: Turiya Sings”

We can bandy around glowing religious terms such as “transcendental” and speak of her music as holy and purely from the heart—and all that is true of Alice Coltrane, of course; the wife of saxophone colossus John, who was in her own right his equal when it comes to the innovations of the jazz aesthetic far beyond its traditions, be it singing or playing piano, organ, and harp.
Musicstereoboard.com

Clairo - Sling (Album Review)

Your early 20s are not always seen as a time geared towards domesticity, but it’s a dynamic that Clairo realised was much needed within her life following the breakout success of her debut LP. After spending her late teens relentlessly on tour, lockdown happened, and she took on the responsibility...
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 Fight One-on-One – Watch

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 have been at odds for years, from an alleged robbery and social media disses to now squaring off in an empty parking lot in front of onlookers. Earlier this morning (July 21), at around 1 a.m., Almighty Jay shared a nearly minute-long video of his one-on-one fight against the New Jersey rapper.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Calls Out OTF False Claimers In IG Rant

Last week, news broke that Lil Durk and India Royale had engaged in a shootout and successfully defended their Atlanta residence during an attempted home invasion by several unidentified individuals, and thankfully, neither of them were injured in the incident. Although 6ix9ine was quick to taunt his longtime adversary, many of Durk's fans thought that the Chicago rapper had plenty to celebrate in light of the prevented tragedy.
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

When Night Ranger ‘Pissed the Crap’ Out of Prince at the AMAs

At the height of his career, Prince was notorious for having strict rules regarding how he interacted with others. In early 1985, Night Ranger managed to break all of them. “We’re at the American Music Awards, with Dick Clark - he asked us to be the presenters of the Album of the Year,” Night Ranger frontman Jack Blades explains to UCR. “We figured, ‘Okay, it’s going to be Purple Rain.’”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Billie Eilish unveils unexpected look to tease exciting news

Billie Eilish has been gearing up for a big release over the past few weeks, and has been upping the excitement level with each social media post she's made. Her latest Instagram post is the icing on the cake, making her fans go wild and showing off her softer side.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Garrick, Dannielle, & Bert Living Separate Lives

The status of the Merrifield family is relatively unknown. Even more unknown is where they stand with their potential sister wife, Roberta. The Seeking Sister Wife finale ended with the Merrifields and Bert in Mexico. Dannielle’s two sons and parents joined. The sole purpose of the trip was to get Bert pregnant. So, what has happened since the season wrapped? This is what viewers know.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

All About Jazz

After a recording hiatus of seven years, Bévort 3, the trio led by Pernille Bevort, is back. Not that the Danish saxophonist-composer has been idling. Since the release of Trio Temptations (Gateway Music, 2014), Bévort has dedicated most of her energy to expanded line-ups. Which Craft? (Gateway Music, 2016) for octet and BLIK (Self Produced, 2020) for her Radio Bévort septet highlighted Bévort's penchant for arranging multiple voices—a fact recognized by the Danish Conductor's Association, which honored Bévort's achievements in April 2021. By contrast, On Fire sees Bévort once more embrace the stripped-down intimacy of classic, saxophone-led ensembles typical of the 1950s and 1960s.
Rock MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

Musicians Reacting to Nu Metal

Some people love it, others hate it, but everyone has an opinion when it comes to nu metal. Here’s a compilation of rock and metal artists reacting to the polarizing genre. Who gave love to nu metal during its hay-day? You may be surprised to learn that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was extremely supportive of hip-hip and metal fusing together. “I think it’s fantastic,” Corgan told MTV two decades ago. “I think the more people are cross-pollenating between different musical styles… it not only has musical implications but it has cultural ones as well.”

