Matt Damon Moved to Tears During Five-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes 'Stillwater' Premiere

By Matt Donnelly
Middletown Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the credits rolled, Damon started to tear up at the ecstatic cheers from the crowd. In the film, he plays a stoic Oklahoma construction worker whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) is imprisoned for murder in France, after being convicted of killing her ex-girlfriend while studying abroad. As years and expensive lawyers add up (in a scenario reminiscent of the Amanda Knox case), Damon’s character Bill Baker works tirelessly to prove his child’s innocence and befriends a single mom (Camille Cottin) and her daughter (Lilou Siauvaud) along the way.

Related
MoviesDaily Gate City

Matt Damon feels "overwhelmed" at Cannes

At the press conference for his latest film "Stillwater," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, Matt Damon revealed he found being out and about with other people a little overwhelming. (July 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Moviesmilwaukeesun.com

Sean Penn receives four-minute standing ovation

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Hollywood star Sean Penn recently seemed to get emotional during the Saturday night premiere of his movie 'Flag Day', where he was accompanied by his daughter. According to Variety, the drama earned a four-minute standing ovation broken up by remarks from Penn, praising his daughter,...
Moviesgreensboro.com

Matt Damon loved the clash of cultures in ‘Stillwater’

Matt Damon’s new movie ‘Stillwater’ recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. In it, Damon plays a blue collar oil rig worker from the U.S. who must travel to France to help his daughter when she’s accused of murder. In this exclusive interview, Damon explains that Americans don’t always have the best view of the French.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Matt Damon’s ‘Stillwater’ Finds Solid Cannes Reviews, but Is That Enough for Theaters?

Matt Damon’s drama “Stillwater” is not at Cannes to capture prizes. Directed and co-written by “Spotlight” Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy, Damon plays an Oklahoma everyman who tries to free his daughter (Abigail Breslin) from a French prison with help from local single mom Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”). Instead, Focus Features is using the festival to launch the accessible family drama out of competition as a marketing platform for its July 30 wide release. After all, Damon is a global movie star who can generate press coverage by tearing up at the gala world premiere. This movie with a working-class vibe played well at its gala premiere July 8.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

‘Insane’ and ‘horrifying’ Celine Dion biopic receives five-minute standing ovation at Cannes

A bizarre Celine Dion biopic in which a 57-year-old actor plays the singer at the age of five has received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.Aline, which stars and is directed by the French actor Valérie Lemercier, was unable to secure the rights to Dion’s name, yet is significantly inspired by the French-Canadian singer’s life. As a result, she is named in the film as “Aline Dieu”.Premiering out of competition at this week’s Cannes Film Festival, the glitzy unauthorised musical left critics and audience members baffled yet intrigued.“Aline was kooky as hell,” tweeted Vulture’s Rachel Handler,...
MoviesPosted by
CBS News

Matt Damon on "Stillwater" and a return to the movie theater

The Academy Award-winner is back, starring in the new drama "Stillwater," about an Oklahoma oil rig worker whose daughter is imprisoned in France. Matt Damon talks with correspondent Seth Doane about making the critically-praised film; and how becoming a father of four daughters has changed him as an actor.
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Matt Damon's teen daughter is one of his biggest critics

Matt Damon's teenage daughter refuses to watch any of his movies that might show off his acting ability, he says. In promoting his new film, "Stillwater," the 50-year-old actor shared that his 15-year-old daughter Isabella refuses to watch "Good Will Hunting" because she thinks he may be good in it.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Last Duel’ Trailer: Ridley Scott’s Latest Pits Matt Damon Against Adam Driver In A Fight To The Death

Ridley Scott continues to defy his age. Now 83, the director’s latest film hits theaters this Fall after a COVID-related delay. It’s Scott’s first film since 2017’s “All The Money In The World” (one that he reshot in record time thanks to the ongoing Kevin Spacey scandal at the time), but “The Last Duel” fits nicely in his wheelhouse of historical dramas like 2005’s “Kingdom of Heaven” and his debut film from 1977, “The Duellists.”
Stillwater, OKDecider

Is the Matt Damon Film ‘Stillwater’ Based on a True Story?

Stillwater made headlines last week when it was reported that star Matt Damon received a five-minute standing ovation from the Cannes crowd that brought him to tears. And not long after the lucky crowd at the French film festival got to see Damon’s latest, audiences here can see it for themselves in just a handful of days.
Movieskolafm.com

Matt Damon Moved To Tears | Donna D |

Matt Damon has a new movie coming out called Stillwater which recently premiered at The Cannes Film Festival. Matt Damon reportedly was moved to tears during the standing ovation as the credits rolled. Matt Damon plays a Oklahoma construction worker who fights tirelessly to free his daughter, imprisoned in France for a murder she didn’t commit. Stillwater hits theaters July 30. Check out the video below.
Movieswcn247.com

In 'Stillwater,' Matt Damon bridges Oklahoma and France

CANNES, France (AP) — The set-up of Tom McCarthy's “Stillwater” sounds very Liam Neeson. Matt Damon plays an American seeking justice for his daughter. But “Stillwater" is more than it appears. The film is a U.S.-Euro hybrid set just down the coast from Cannes yet it's one of the biggest American films at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But as “Stillwater” progresses, it takes its premise in unpredictable directions, turning the American-abroad thriller on its head. In an interview, Damon calls his character the opposite of Jason Bourne, the action hero he played. Focus Features will release it in North American theaters on July 30.
Moviesmetaflix.com

Adam Driver Lights Up Celebratory Cigarette After Standing Ovation At ‘Annette’ Cannes Premiere

The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off to a roaring start on Tuesday night!. As the end credits of this year’s opening night film “Annette” rolled, the crowd stood for an ovation. Director Leos Carax smoked a cigarette from his seat in the Palais out of relief. He then handed one to his star, Adam Driver, who lit up and puffed at the cameras while the crowd cheered for five full minutes.
Stillwater, OKTulsa World

Matt Damon talks 'Stillwater' on 'CBS Sunday Morning'

Academy Award winner Matt Damon, star of a critically praised new film (“Stillwater”) that includes scenes shot in Oklahoma towns, was interviewed by Seth Doane for a “CBS Sunday Morning” segment that will air Sunday, July 18. “CBS Sunday Morning” begins at 8 a.m. and airs locally on KOTV channel 6.

