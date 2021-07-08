Cancel
Public Health

Lockdowns In Paris Made Its Decades-Long Crack Problem Visible

By Eleanor Beardsley
NPR
 13 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Crack has been a problem in Paris for 30 years but has become visible after pandemic lockdowns. One neighborhood is protesting against users and dealers who have been allowed to occupy their park.

