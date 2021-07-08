These Reusable Containers Make Meal Prep a Breeze — and They're Under $25 at Walmart
Getting ready for the back-to-school season means more than just buying pencils and backpacks. It also means preparing your household for the onslaught of busy weeknights. Getting dinner on the table is stressful when you add homework and after-school activities to the mix, but preparing some meals in advance can save both time and money. To make meal prep a little more seamless this year, we've rounded up our favorite reusable containers under $25 at Walmart. You can use them to pack lunches, pre-portion snacks, or prep dinner in advance. Getting a head start on back-to-school tasks is a step you won't want to skip. Here are a few of our favorites.www.allrecipes.com
Comments / 0