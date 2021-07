Illinois courts are bracing for a potential flood of eviction cases as the state moratorium on evictions during the pandemic comes to an end on August 31st. The Illinois Supreme Court has announced a “triage” period for newly-filed eviction cases beginning August 1st. New cases filed during that time will not be acted on immediately, and the courts will work to steer the parties to existing assistance programs designed to prevent evictions and help landlords recover overdue rent.