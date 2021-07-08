The Systems Change Versus Behavior Change Debate Is Getting Really Old
As Western Canada and North Western United States saw record-setting temperatures—some of which were shattering previous records by as much as 8.3 degrees Fahrenheit (4.6 degrees Celsius)—it caused even some seasoned climate watchers to freak out. These types of anomalies are at the extreme end of what has been projected, and scientists and activists are rightly sounding the alarm for urgent climate action.www.treehugger.com
