Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

PM Update: Elsa passes tonight, with heavy rain and gusty winds focused east of Washington

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article* Flash flood watch for the District and eastern part of region through Friday morning | Tropical storm warning and tornado watch for Calvert and St. Mary’s counties *. Steaminess aside, today ended up a nice respite from the recent days of high heat. Temperatures were held back somewhat by all the clouds. Highs in the mid-80s are a bit below normal as we wander through the hottest time of year. Showers and storms that erupted midafternoon are a sign of things to come tonight but Tropical Storm Elsa will be gone before we wake up.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Chesapeake Bay#Southern Maryland#Extreme Weather#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
EnvironmentNews 12

STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, gusty winds hit Long Island

TODAY – STORM WATCH: Hazy sunshine. Warm and Humid. Highs in the 80s. Tracking a cold front that will bring showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Worst weather will be between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Heavy flooding rain, gusty winds and hail possible. Improving weather towards sunset, which is at 8:18 p.m.
EnvironmentNews 12

STORM WATCH: Chance for heavy rain, gusty winds on Long Island

TODAY – STORM WATCH: Hazy sunshine. Warm and Humid. Highs in the 80s. Tracking a cold front that will bring showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Worst weather will be between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Heavy flooding rain, gusty winds and hail possible. Improving weather towards sunset, which is at 8: 18pm.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

BREAKING: Flash Flood Warning

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY… At 1257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Highest rain rates are taking place on the western side of the scar with an automatic rain gauge reporting 0.98 inches of rain in the last 30 minutes in that area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Flagstaff. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy