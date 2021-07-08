PM Update: Elsa passes tonight, with heavy rain and gusty winds focused east of Washington
* Flash flood watch for the District and eastern part of region through Friday morning | Tropical storm warning and tornado watch for Calvert and St. Mary's counties *. Steaminess aside, today ended up a nice respite from the recent days of high heat. Temperatures were held back somewhat by all the clouds. Highs in the mid-80s are a bit below normal as we wander through the hottest time of year. Showers and storms that erupted midafternoon are a sign of things to come tonight but Tropical Storm Elsa will be gone before we wake up.
