Surfside, FL

Death toll in Surfside condo collapse rises to 60 as search for survivors ends

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 13 days ago

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday morning at a press briefing that the death toll in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, has climbed to 60.

The Mayor tweeted Wednesday evening that the operation would transition “from search and rescue to search and recovery.”

With the transition effective at midnight and scores still missing, search teams paused at 1:20 a.m. to observe a moment of silence for the victims and their families, marking the moment when the building collapsed two weeks ago.

"They've used every possible strategy, and every possible technology available to them to find people in the rubble," Cava said. "They've removed over seven million pounds of concrete and debris from the mound. They've used sonar, cameras, dogs, heavy machinery.”

“They've searched for void spaces and they've searched for victims,” the mayor continued. “They ran into a building they were told could collapse, and they braved fire, smoke, torrential rain, and strong winds in the hopes of finding people alive."

After the first few hours following the June 24 collapse, no survivors have emerged from the rubble.

A medical manager for a New Jersey team searching the debris, Christopher Valerian, told CBS News that the collapse of the 12-story building was so powerful void spaces where survivors are sometimes found in such disasters “just don’t exist.” He pointed to the lack of large appliances like refrigerators seen in the debris pile as evidence of the power of the collapse.

A few voids did, in fact, exist, located primarily in the parking garage and the building’s basement, but they held no survivors.

While Cava said search teams will continue to work “around the clock to recover victims and bring closures to the families as fast as we possibly can,” Chief Alan Cominsky of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue estimated that searchers will not complete the recovery operation for several weeks.


Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
