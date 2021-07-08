Cancel
Premier League

Euro 2020: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti predicted England vs Italy final BEFORE the tournament started

By Ian Tuckey
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ot7j_0arLczP800

CARLO ANCELOTTI correctly predicted England would meet Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 final BEFORE the 24-team tournament started.

The new Real Madrid boss believed having six 2021 Champions League final players would inspire the Three Lions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fxuai_0arLczP800
The Three Lions celebrate Harry Kane's winner to set up a Euro 2020 final with Italy, as Carlo Ancelotti foresaw Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdZLA_0arLczP800
Federico Chiesa is mobbed after his opener in the 1-1 draw with Sweden before Italy won the semi-final on penalties Credit: Getty

And he tipped his countrymen to also go all the way thanks to ex-Manchester City chief Roberto Mancini building a 33-game unbeaten run and a "proven defensive" record.

Ancelotti has been linked with his former Everton striker Richarlison as well as France frontman Kylian Mbappe after returning to the Bernabeu last month.

And his wily reputation will only have been strengthened by his successful breakdown of a thrilling, fluctuating Euros tournament.

Italy and England were both unbeaten group winners on seven points.

The Azzurri then squeezed past Austria after extra time and Belgium before overcoming Spain in a semi-final shootout following Tuesday's 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions notched a solid 2-0 win over Germany, a rampant 4-0 victory over Ukraine and Wednesday night's tense but deserved 2-1 defeat of Denmark after extra time.

Premier League winners City provided three England starters in Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Kyle Walker, plus sub Phil Foden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YA1Z_0arLczP800
Carlo Ancelotti can briefly bask in the accuracy of his Euro 2020 prediction before he knuckles down to his second stint as Real Madrid manager Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9xL1_0arLczP800

Match-winning skipper Harry Kane and the rest of the England players who played most of the 120 minutes against Denmark were given the day off on Thursday.

Instead boss Gareth Southgate and assistant Steve Holland oversaw those stars like Marcus Rashford and his new Manchester United team-mate Jadon Sancho who failed to play any part at Wembley.

The Three Lions are preparing for only their second ever major final - following the 4-2 World Cup triumph over West Germany in 1966 at the same venue.

