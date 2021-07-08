Victory Brinker Has an Incredible Backstory Before Scoring the Golden Buzzer on 'AGT'
"When I'm singing, it makes me feel happy, happy and happy," Victory Brinker announced on America's Got Talent before taking the stage for her season 16 audition. As it turns out, that happiness is contagious when the 9-year-old opera singer begins to perform. While singing "Juliette's Waltz" from the French opera Roméo et Juliette, AGT judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel sat in shock listening to her angelic vocals and impressive range.www.goodhousekeeping.com
