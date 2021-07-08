Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Princess Beatrice serves up a sight of her baby bump at Wimbledon in Royal Box on Centre Court

By Ellie Henman
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFQ5O_0arLcUEj00

PRINCESS Beatrice serves up a sight of her baby bump at Wimbledon yesterday.

The royal, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mozzi, 37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDbWQ_0arLcUEj00
Princess Beatrice serves up a sight of her baby bump at Wimbledon on Thursday Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Okux4_0arLcUEj00
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mozzi, above Credit: PA

Beatrice, 32, wore a white and black polka dot dress with balloon sleeves as she arrived in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

The couple watched world women’s No1, Australian Ashleigh Barty, beat former champion Angelique Kerber for a place in Saturday’s final.

Doctor Who actress Billie Piper, 38, and The Pursuit of Love star Dominic West, 51, were also enjoying the action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEcWZ_0arLcUEj00
Bea shows off her baby bump in the Royal Box on Centre Court
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAfI4_0arLcUEj00
Doctor Who actress Billie Piper was also enjoying the action at the tennis tournament Credit: Getty

Most read in UK News

The Queen currently has ten great-grandkids after Princess Eugenie gave birth to son August in February, followed by Zara Tindall's son Lucas in March.

Beatrice's baby will be her 12th after Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's daughter in the summer.

She is already a stepmother to Edoardo's four-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvVRX_0arLcUEj00
The Pursuit of Love star Dominic West was also at Wimbledon Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
222K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Dominic West
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Billie Piper
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Princess Eugenie#Royal Box#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Taking the reigns! Lady Louise Windsor drives her grandfather Prince Philip's carriage as she heads out with mother Sophie Wessex in the grounds of Windsor Castle - while Prince Andrew enjoys an early morning horse ride

Lady Louise Windsor was spotted driving the carriage that belonged to her late grandfather Prince Philip in the grounds of Windsor Castle today. Prince Edward and Sophie the Countess of Wessex's daughter, 17, could be seen taking the reigns and participating in the hobby that she shared with the Duke of Edinburgh, who was instrumental in helping to establish carriage driving as a sport in Britain.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Ex Reveals That He Was Neurotic and Paranoid

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex is now a married man, but back in the day he was quite the eligible bachelor. Prince Harry is now pushing the backside of 30 but in his 20s and early 30s he had no shortage of dates and romantic entanglements. Now what one of his past flings really thought about the runaway royal is coming to light.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mirror

Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara was the source of serious stress for the Queen

Her wedding had been scaled back to adhere to the government's Covid-19 restrictions but the Queen and the late Prince Philip were among those to see her walk down the aisle. In fact, the Queen not only allowed her granddaughter to wear a stunning ivory dress from her collection for her big day, but she also loaned her a beautiful tiara that she wore on her own wedding day.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Here's Why Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring

Famously, generations of royal wedding rings have been made out of rare Welsh gold, a tradition that began in 1923 when the Queen Mother—then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon—had her wedding band fashioned out of the material. Since then, wedding bands made of Welsh gold have featured in pretty much every royal...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's wedding jewellery from the Queen was stolen – details

Sarah, Duchess of York and her ex-husband Prince Andrew split in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but the royal continued to wear her wedding jewellery for several years afterwards. When she married the Queen's son in 1986, Her Majesty gave Sarah a diamond demi-parure from Garrard, who was also responsible for her engagement ring.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Beatrice's stepson's Kensington home could rival a royal residence

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a doting dad to his son Christopher, also known as Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex-partner Dara Huang. The architect and interiors expert lives in Kensington, located not too far away from where the royal couple are thought to be staying in St James's Palace – so four-year-old Wolfie likely spends time in both of his parents' homes.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Prince Harry is putting the Queen in a 'difficult position' by expecting her to attend Lilibet's christening at Windsor after she missed Prince Louis' big day, royal expert claims

Prince Harry is putting the Queen in a 'difficult position' by expecting her to attend his daughter Lilibet's christening, a royal biographer has claimed. According to royal insiders, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Lilibet Diana could follow in the footsteps of older brother Archie and be christened in St George's Chapel in Windsor - with the Queen present.
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Buckingham Palace Breaks Its Silence Over Prince Harry's Memoir Announcement

On Monday, Prince Harry and Penguin Random House broke the news that the Duke of Sussex will be releasing a memoir in late 2022 that will share, “for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” per the project's press release. Buckingham Palace didn't immediately respond to the news, but the Palace made the rare move of declining to comment to People with on-the-record words rather than silence. “Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the Palace said, referring to Meghan and Harry by their titles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy