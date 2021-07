A woman called police Saturday morning to report her boyfriend grabbed her and drove away in her car after she pulled it over during an argument, according to a police report. Police arrived at the 3100 block of West University Drive at about 2:57 a.m. and spoke to the woman, who said she was driving during a verbal argument with her boyfriend and proceeded to pull over and get out of the car. Her boyfriend then grabbed her, she said, and proceeded to get in the driver’s seat and drive off without her.