Are the Yankees Seeing Course Correction with their Recent Offensive Performance?

If you are a baseball fan and have more than zero eyes, you know that this Yankee team hasn’t even remotely lived up to its lofty expectations. Not only are we watching the team hover around .500, we’re watching one of the most uninspired performances, day in and day out, possibly in recent memory. While the boys may be riding “high” on a three game win streak, it’s going to take one of the best stretches in the game’s history to reach the playoffs; and to win the division? That is going to more than likely take something unprecedented.