Are the Yankees Seeing Course Correction with their Recent Offensive Performance?

By Ryan Bologna
New York Sports Nation
New York Sports Nation
 13 days ago
For much of the baseball season the topic of the Yankees struggles have been the struggles of their offense. For this recent stretch of baseball it has been pitching, mainly blown saves that have let down the team in spite of good offensive performances. The recent offensive performance of the Yankees might have been something that was inevitable and I want dive into some stats to show why.

