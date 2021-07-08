Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

This TikToker Looks Just Like Jennifer Aniston

By Kayla Thomas
Posted by 
Q98.5
Q98.5
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Selena Gomez's inclusive swimwear collab, Jennifer Aniston's TikTok look-alike and more, below!. Jennifer Anniston's TikTok Look-Alike. A woman who looks nearly identical to...

q985.fm

Comments / 0

Q98.5

Q98.5

Waterloo, IA
218
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Q98.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q985.fm/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jennifer Anniston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktoker#Advertising#Daily Break#Popcrush Nights#Tiktok#La Mariette#Morgan Brutocao#Studyfinds#Pinterest#Npr#Target#Click2houston Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Jennifer Aniston Revealed the Truth Behind That Flirty Brad Pitt Moment

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are easily one of the most talked about former couples in Hollywood, with fans constantly looking for signs that the two will rekindle their romance. In Sept. 2020, Aniston and Pitt gave them one in bright neon lights. The two actors participated in a virtual table read of the classic 1982 teen movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, where they read the script with a bunch of other huge stars. But it was their interaction that made headlines. "Hi Aniston," Pitt said with a big smile at the start of the event. "Hi Pitt," she responded, as she twirled her hair. Then, he asked how she was and Aniston replied, "Good, honey, how are you doin'?" The moment captured the hearts of many and was dissected all across the internet. Neither Aniston nor Pitt has said much about it, but in a new interview, Aniston finally got real about the seemingly flirtatious exchange.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Jennifer Aniston Reveals What 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Is Really Like to Work With

After the iconic Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and the rest of the cast have been giving more interviews about their time working on the show. A particular interview that's getting a lot of buzz is the one Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa had with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show podcast. In it, Jennifer revealed that there was a guest actor who wasn't great to be with on set. "It was as if they were just too 'above' this, to be on a sitcom," she reportedly said.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Jennifer Aniston Says One Rude ‘Friends’ Guest Star Acted ‘Above’ Being On Show

Smelly Cat might have reeked, but it wasn’t his fault. The same cannot be said, however, for a certain “Friends” guest star who sounds like he stank to work with. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were guests on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, where Aniston said that one particular male actor who appeared on the beloved sitcom had an “attitude” while on set.
YogaPosted by
E! News

Jennifer Aniston Is Sharing All Her Self-Care Secrets—And You're Going to Want to Take Notes

Watch: Jennifer Aniston's 1st E! Interview: E! News Rewind. We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor From 'Friends' Was Unpleasant On Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Saaaame—everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears if I'm being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn't so pleasant to work with on set back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

One Of Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Boyfriends Opens Up About What She's Really Like

One of Jennifer Aniston's exes is opening up about what it's really like to date the former "Friends" star. Aniston has been linked to a number of famous faces over the years, so it's easy to forget she dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz way back in 1995. Yep, just as she was getting to grips with fame as Rachel Green she and Duritz were an item, a few years before her "Friends" co-star and real life bestie Courteney Cox was linked to him.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

'The Morning Show' star is reportedly 'doing things differently this time around' by keeping 'her dates low-key and under the radar,' unlike what she did with her exes like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer. AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is reportedly back into the dating scene. More than three years after...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Therapy! Jennifer Aniston suffered from pregnancy issues

Jennifer Aniston (52) knows how exhausting life in the spotlight can be. Because not only her performances in front of the camera, but also her private life were often publicly commented. Whether at the side of Brad Pitt (57) or Justin Theroux (49) – there was a lot of discussion and speculation about the actress’s love life and her qualities as a woman. These rumors also reached her family, as Jen now reported. In the end, she even went to therapy because of public pressure.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston confessed her love for Brad Pitt to an Argentine driver

Just like 17 years ago and now, on their return, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were among the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt also had their exclusive role. It is that, the actors, were in a relationship of about ten years, of which five were married. However, their love came to an end thus breaking the hearts of many fans.
Los Angeles, CAcodelist.biz

Jennifer Aniston’s ex remembers the relationship

As part of a preview of the “Vice TV” format “Dark Side of the ’90s”, the glasses wearer takes a look into his past with the dreadlocks. Adam reveals that he was at the Viper Room, a nightclub in Los Angeles, night after night. Friends lit the fire between Jennifer and him – with the help of a little trick.
Beauty & Fashioncodelist.biz

Jennifer Aniston’s best hairstyles • WOMAN. at

Who doesn’t know it, the funny sitcom from the 90s about the everyday life of six friends in New York? Friends was so successful that the six main actors to mega-stars. Were. Recently, a reunion episode was even broadcast, one of the biggest TV happenings of 2021 with various star guests (including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford and many more), which countless fans had been looking forward to for months. But not only the protagonists themselves became famous, also the style of the series stars then as now attracts great attention and is eagerly copied by people all over the world. Everyone wanted the hair of Rachel actress Jennifer Aniston!
Celebritiescodelist.biz

What Natalie Imbruglia thinks about ex David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston

She keeps a cool head: Singer Natalie Imbruglia (46) dated “Friends” star David Schwimmer (54) in the 90s. In the reunion episode of the sitcom, which aired a few weeks ago, the actor revealed that he had been in love with co-star Jennifer Aniston (52) at the time. Now Imbruglia commented on the sensitive issue. “I’m okay with everything that happened back then,” she said on the “Kyle & Jackie O” radio show in Australia. Their relationship was “a long time ago” and she could not even say exactly when they were together.
CelebritiesByrdie

Jennifer Aniston on Wellness, Workouts, and Practicing Gratitude

Despite having one of the most coveted heads of hair in Hollywood, an iconic role as Rachel Green in Friends, and a shiny new role as Chief Creative Officer for Vital Proteins, Jennifer Aniston manages to remain super relatable. I felt her genuinely excited vibe when she popped up on my computer screen for a Zoom interview to talk about a topic near to her heart: wellness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy