Personal Finance

Why you should prioritize understanding your finances

By Alison Young – Guest contributor
Houston Business Journal
 13 days ago
Whether a result of unplanned circumstances or a deliberate decision, it is vital that women feel confident taking the reins and controlling their financial future. Here are a few strategies that can smooth this process.

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
Economy
Personal Finance
Economy
Forbes

Should HR Report To Finance? Here Are 3 Things You Should Consider

For decades, human resources has fought hard to have a seat at the table where decision-making processes take place. Previously, they’ve been the minority of the organization, but as of recently, HR has rightfully gained a seat at the table, and now, they’re being looked at to lead the future of work. In fact, it’s estimated that more than 60 new HR jobs will be created over the next 10 years, according to the Harvard Business Review.
Personal Finance

Why you should consider saving your child tax credit deposit

WASHINGTON — For years, the child tax credit has been given to qualifying parents as one lump sum. That changes on Thursday, July 15, when for the first time monthly installments of the tax credit will be distributed to parents and guardians. Around 39 million families are expected to see...
Personal Finance

Why Entrepreneurs Should Adopt Hybrid Finance

Just as communication has evolved significantly, we’re now witnessing the same level of disruption that occurred in web 2.0 in the financial world with cryptocurrencies, often referred to as web 3.0. In this lightning-speed chase, the disruption is more akin to a decentralized finance movement where borders and rules don’t...
Economy

Is prioritizing strategy and will power hurting you and your business?

Entrepreneurs are taught to primarily focus on strategy, as we live in the world that prioritizes “doing”. Actions make us feel better by creating perceived security and safety. As long as we are doing something, we believe ourselves to be more in control. Most entrepreneurs heavily invest in learning different...
Credits & Loans

Why you should consolidate your debt

If you're struggling with credit card debt, there are solutions that can help you get rid of it faster. Instead of chipping away at each of your balances month by month, it may make sense to consolidate your debt using a personal loan.
Career Development & Advice

Why You Should Be a Data Scientist in Your Spare Time

This will be an opinion piece so if you have thoughts/disagreements please comment!. If you’re even tangentially in the data careers space or are in a predominantly Data role, you know how hot the Data Scientist role has been. Ever since that one Harvard Business Review article (you know the one), this space has been dominating ‘Top 10 Careers” and “Highest Paid Careers” rankings everywhere. Even now, you really can’t avoid being inundated with some article about this title; “Data Scientist job is dead”, “Data Engineer vs Data Scientist”, “Data Scientist is still the sexiest job”, and so much more. Everyone’s got an opinion and if you’re like me — you’ve read it all.
Career Development & Advice

Why You Should Track Your Own Performance at Work

No matter how closely your supervisor monitors your work, you must track your own performance. The problem with most automatic tracking methods is the data rarely provides truly useful information. Keeping a detailed record of your work will empower you to achieve more and build a better reputation with coworkers.
Small Business

How to Finance Expansions for Your Small Business

After dedicating months to running your small business, it’s normal to want to see more growth. But before you can start thinking of the best ways to expand your business, however, gaining the appropriate funding should be your priority. And being a small business, chances are that you are not able to secure as much of a profit yet. Here are ways for you to acquire the proper funding to expand your small business.
Religion

Why You Should Rethink Cutting Your Missions Budget

The Benefits of Prioritizing the Gospel in Your Financial Decisions. Churches have just gone through—and are possibly still in—one of the more difficult economic seasons of their history. COVID-19 changed the economic course of so many lives, families, businesses, and nations. Clearly, what is happening in our economy has had an effect on our churches. With most church members basing their giving on the goal of giving ten percent, this can be greatly affected by an economic downturn. Housing, food, transportation, and entertainment will all cost the same. What is given to the church is often the piece of the budget that church members cut when times get tough.
Markets

Your Buyer Is A Group, Not A Person. What Are You Doing About It?

Buying groups are a curious thing: They’re the reality in B2B, but most B2B organizations still don’t act accordingly. In our recent revenue operations survey, 94% of respondents told us that they sell to groups of three or more individuals. Thirty-eight percent sell to groups of 10 or more. A different Forrester survey — this one aimed at buyers, not sellers — showed slightly different, but largely consistent findings. Buyers report that when they were involved in the purchase of a solution that cost more than $5,000, it was a group of three or more making that decision 84% of the time. We’ll cover the possible reasons for the different perspectives in another blog post, but it suffices to say that buyers tend to count people they think were influential, not everyone who was involved. Not surprisingly, sellers tend to have a more complete perspective on who is involved.
Stocks

Here's Why You Should Hold Teladoc Health (TDOC) in Your Portfolio

TDOC - Free Report) have been on a downslide this year after having a great run on the bourses last year. The telehealth company, which provides medical consultation to patients saw tremendous demand for its products and services last year as COVID-19 kept people confined to their homes to stem the coronavirus spread.
Credits & Loans

Why Your Startup Needs a Line of Credit

Many clients working 9-5 jobs dream of owning their own businesses. As their accountant, you realize their idealized view is not the reality. Regardless, many people take that big step and start their own businesses. Some start small and grow to big operations. Other clients buy into a franchise. Some consult or setup a store on eBay. As their accountant, you know there’s a business opportunity for you too. One of your first conversations should be about establishing a line of credit (LOC) for the business.
Health
30Seconds

Personal Health Checks: How & Why You Should Monitor Your Own Health

Most people know that going to the doctor and getting regular checkups is essential, but with almost one in four Americans skipping health checkups because of the cost, monitoring your health may be more critical than ever. Although you can use self-monitoring tools like wearable sensors or mobile apps, you don’t have to. Even just having an idea about your body’s norms is a good place to start.
Economy

Channing Capital Management Launches Its First Mutual Fund

On July 1, Channing Capital Management, LLC (Channing) launched its first publicly traded mutual fund, the Channing Intrinsic Value Small-Cap Fund (Ticker: OWLLX). The investable universe is primarily domestic small capitalization stocks with a focus on quality companies that the portfolio management team believes to be attractively valued. Founded in...
Credits & Loans
pymnts

FinTechs Expand The Value Prop Of Corporate Card Products

As B2B FinTechs and solution providers look to gain traction for their card products, they're finding new ways to expand the card's value proposition. Whether it's Square connecting business debit cards to its newly announced checking account service or CAARY combining corporate cards with business insurance, commercial card innovators want to entice new users and make them stick.
Economy

Supplemental Security Income -- It Is a Welfare Program

This is going to be a column about the Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. In other words, it will NOT be a column about Social Security. Supplemental Security Income and Social Security are two entirely different government programs. They really have nothing to do with each other, other than the fact that they are both managed by the Social Security Administration.
Software
The Press

Telecom and IT Marketing Agency Mojenta Named a HubSpot Platinum Partner

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mojenta – the first digital marketing agency exclusively serving the B2B telecom, IT, and cloud industries – announced today it has recently achieved Platinum status with HubSpot, the premier inbound sales and marketing platform provider. HubSpot awards the Platinum distinction based on a...

