Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker has buttons for mute, volume, and power for convenient use

Cover picture for the article

Simplify your work-from-home setup with the Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker. Its dedicated buttons for mute, volume, and power provide an easier way to keep in touch with your team. What's more, the NB10 features lightweight materials that make it comfortable to wear. Additionally, this wearable has an upward-firing speaker placement and a passive radiator for impressive sound quality. Moreover, the Precise Voice Pickup Technology gives your voice a clear quality thanks to 2 microphones with advanced signal processing. Also, the 20-hour battery life allows this gadget to last all through a workday. And if you're running low on battery, the USB-C quick charging provides 1 hour of power after a 10-minute charge. Moreover, the IPX4 splash-resistance rating lets this device stand up to splashes and sweat. You can also connect to multiple devices at once. Finally, connect the NB10 to your TV or smartphone for a personalized audio experience.

