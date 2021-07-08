Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker has buttons for mute, volume, and power for convenient use

Enhance your phone or tablet podcasts, music videos, and more with the Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X audio mixer. This web-creation gadget lets you connect and mix up to seven different audio input sources with studio quality. That way, you can connect microphones, instruments, and more, so you can sound your best. What’s more, this creative gadget works with your favorite services like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Even better, it makes solo use as well as collaborations a breeze. Moreover, the GO:MIXER PRO-X comes with cables for connecting to pretty much any kind of iOS or Android mobile device. You can connect it digitally to USB-C or Lightning devices. Alternatively, go analog with the TRRS cable. Finally, with its palm-size form factor and the ability to charge from your mobile device, this gadget is made for on-the-go creation.