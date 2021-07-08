Cancel
Cardiff striker Max Watters joins MK Dons on loan

newschain
newschain
 14 days ago
Max Watters in action for Crawley (PA Archive)

MK Dons have signed striker Max Watters on loan from Cardiff.

Watters, 22, scored 16 goals for Crawley last season before joining the Bluebirds in January.

“As soon as I heard about the interest, I wanted to get it done,” Watters told iFollow MK Dons.

“I’m pleased it’s been completed early enough for me to settle in and meet everyone before the season starts.

“The manager has told me about how the team play and how he wants me to fit into that. It all appeals to me so much and it will help me develop too, with the way I like to play.”

Camden-born Watters came through non-league football before signing for Doncaster in May 2018 and last season made three Sky Bet Championship appearances for Cardiff.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin said: “Mick McCarthy and Cardiff have been brilliant in helping to facilitate this move. They believe this is a great opportunity for Max and so do we.

“He will be a really good fit in our squad – he’s young, athletic and is a goalscorer too.”

newschain

newschain

