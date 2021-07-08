Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and More Glee Alums Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera 1 Year After Her Death
Naya Rivera's old Glee costars are paying tribute to her on the one-year anniversary of her death. Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce, the love interest to Rivera's Santana Lopez on Glee, posted on Instagram in honor of her late costar on Thursday. Morris, 34, shared a series of photos and videos, including one showing her getting a tattoo reading, "tomorrow is not promised."people.com
