Margaret Marion, Mother of 4, was Bookkeeper for the Family Granary and Farm for Almost 50 Years
Margaret Rose Marion, 85 of Saline, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Margaret was born March 15, 1936 at home in Berkey, Ohio, the youngest of five children. She was the daughter of Alred and Esther (Neuroth) Sliker. Margaret was baptized at Evangelical United Brethren Church and then on September 20, 1958, she married John O. Marion in Ogden Center, Michigan.thesalinepost.com
Comments / 0