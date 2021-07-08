Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pender County, NC

Canetuck Rosenwald School personalized tours canceled due to the threat of severe weather

By Celeste Smith
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCURRIE, NC (WWAY) — The historic Canetuck Rosenwald School, which is now the Canetuck Community Center, was scheduled to open for tours today. The tours were canceled because of today’s hazardous weather, brought to the area by Tropical Storm Elsa. The school played a significant role in educating African-American students in rural Pender County. Tours will be held every Thursday from 10 am to noon, and will be led by alumni and volunteers. Tours are expected to begin next Thursday. Masks are required inside the building.

www.wwaytv3.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pender County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Volunteers#Canetuck Rosenwald School#Currie#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Education
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy