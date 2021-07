Outlander raised the stakes for the extended Fraser family in the fifth season, delivering some developments that have been a long time coming while also setting the stage for what seems to be inevitably on the way in the not-too-distant future. Between the game-changing deaths and a finale that showcased Caitriona Balfe in a way that had never been done before, Outlander Season 5 seemed like a prime contender for some awards attention. So, why was it wholly left out of the just-released 2021 Emmy nominations?