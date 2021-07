Anyone who’s ever needed to transfer money to another country knows the financial pain that regularly exists in these exercises. It’s no wonder that blockchain has suddenly moved from the sole domain of crypto traders to cross-border savior. Not only are cross-border transfers inconvenient and time-consuming, according to the World Bank, but they also accounted for $716 billion in peer-to-peer (P2P) payments in 2019, with the average percentage transaction fee around 6.5%.