Steelers announce training camp schedule for Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH — Get your Black & Gold ready, the Steelers have announced the schedule for this year’s training camp at Heinz Field.

This marks the second season in a row training camp events will not be held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Fans will get their first chance to see this year’s team in action starting with the first open practice on July 28. Admission is free and open to the public, but you must have a mobile ticket to get in the stadium. A limited number of tickets will be available via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. Seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

