The Greatness of Roman Reigns and Storytelling in Wrestling

By Maysum Hudda
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorytelling in WWE today feels like such a lost art with so much emphasis being placed on quick payoffs rather than actually telling a good long story. The return of Roman Reigns this past SummerSlam and his ongoing storyline as the Head of Table has been incredibly refreshing and proves that the best stories in wrestling don’t need to be rushed.

