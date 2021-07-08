The Greatness of Roman Reigns and Storytelling in Wrestling

In an interview with Give Me Sport, Cesaro spoke about his match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Backlash and said that he wants a rematch after taking Reigns to the limit. He said: “I took Roman to the limit and I don’t think he liked it, so let’s do it again. To me what it comes down to at the end of the day is what happens after the bell rings. Even when I’ve wrestled Roman Reigns in the past, I was able to take him to the limit, and maybe to a place where he doesn’t like to be because he’s not usually there. He’s not usually pushed that way, I like to think, and that’s exactly what happened when the bell rang. Whatever his attitude is, it changes. He does what he does, he does what he thinks he has to do. My attitude changed from when I wrestled him before to now. I feel like we all matured, we all changed, we all developed, we all progressed. But at the end of the day, it’s about what happens when that bell rings. To me, that’s what’s important. Like you said [he had] a year great, but so did I, so let’s see what happens.“