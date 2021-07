Even if you’re not into the nuances of skin care, hair care, and other avenues of beauty, chances are you have at least one bottle of fragrance sitting somewhere within your home. Whether it’s a cherished classic that you shell out hundreds of dollars on, or if your taste leans toward a delectably scented drugstore option (yes, they exist), everyone has one particular fragrance that they abide by. But if you’re looking to switch over to something new, or you’re just on the hunt for a pleasant aroma that’ll pair nicely with your usual scent, then try taking a page from a few A-listers.