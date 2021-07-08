Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

U.S. Bank deal would double size of asset management unit

By Jon Prior
American Banker
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Bancorp has agreed to acquire PFM Asset Management, a deal that would double the size of the Minneapolis company’s advisory unit. With the acquisition, the amount of assets overseen by U.S. Bancorp Asset Management will go from $160 billion to roughly $325 billion, though PFM would continue to operate as a separate business, U.S. Bank said.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#U S Bancorp#U S Bank#Pfm Asset Management#U S Bancorp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Petersburg Pilot

Management shift at First Bank

Branch Manager Joyce Cummings is planning on semi-retiring after over three decades at First Bank's Petersburg Branch effective July 31, 2021. In 1985, Cummings began working at First Branch as a loan secretary with Branch Manager Bill Frech. She was promoted to assistant manager in 1989 and went on to become branch manager in 2012.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 42,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 69.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,408,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,935,000 after acquiring an additional 287,885 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SoftwareCIO

IT asset management (ITAM): Best practices and certs for optimizing IT assets

IT asset management (ITAM) comprises practices and strategies for overseeing, managing, and optimizing company-owned IT systems, hardware, processes, and data. As part of an ITAM strategy, IT departments implement, track, and maintain IT assets, and assess whether those IT assets require optimization, can be replaced with a less expensive option, or be upgraded to a newer technology.
Marketsirmagazine.com

ESG on the rise in asset management industry, finds report

Asset managers’ primary motivation for ESG integration is client demand, but the quality of public data poses challenges, according to an Index Industry Association (IIA) report. The report showcases that 85 percent of respondents say ESG plays a vital role in their company’s overall investment offering/strategy. The focus of the...
Small BusinessValueWalk

Blue Tower Asset Management 2Q21 Commentary

Blue Tower Asset Management commentary for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Khrom Capital is up almost 50 percent in 2021 [Exclusive]. For the first half of the year, Khrom Capital was up 46.9% net, compared to the S&P 500's 15.3% return and the Russell 2000 Value Index's 26.7% return. In his first-half letter to investors, which was reviewed by ValueWalk, Eric Khrom said the fund is invested in 15 companies and that 13 of their core Read More.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Red Ribbon Asset Management expansion to Europe

Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc - launches in Europe as Red Ribbon Capital Partners BV, The Netherlands and appoints Frank Olgers as CEO. Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc, launches its operations in Europe through the incorporation of Red Ribbon Capital Partners BV, The Netherlands ('Red Ribbon Europe') Frank Olgers appointed...
Economywealthmanagement.com

This Week in Wealth Management Deals

Acquisitions and mergers were light this week, but advisor recruitment continued strong. Carson Group announced Bain Capital took a minoirty stake in the RIA, valuing it at $1 billion. Bain bought equity interests from Carson’s previous private equity owner, Long Ridge Equity Partners. Ron Carson, the CEO and founder of Carson Group, retains majority ownership of the Nebraska-based RIA.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Monthly Distribution for Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PFIA) Picton Mahoney Asset Management announced today that it has declared the July 2021 monthly cash distribution of $0.0468 per unit for the ETF units ("ETF Units") of the Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund. Unitholders of record of the ETF Units, at the close of business on July 23, 2021, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on July 30, 2021.
Marketsfinextra.com

InCore Bank moves into digital assets

Today InCore Bank, the Swiss B2B banking service provider, announced the launch of the first comprehensive crypto asset solution. The securitization solution named CRYSP was established in cooperation with GenTwo Digital, the leading provider of modern securitization platforms for digital assets. The solution allows all asset managers, whether they are from a bank or external, to build bankable products based on crypto currencies, and then offer them to their clients in the form of actively managed certificates (AMC) without having to deal with the entire set-up. A holistic white labeling offering.
MarketsBusiness Insider

CI Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Nirujan Kanagasingam, Vice-President, ETF Strategy at CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"), joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (CNAO and CNAO.U) on Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market. CNAO...
Brentwood, TNpymnts.com

United Community Banks Merges With Reliant Bancorp In $517M Deal

United Community Banks and Reliant Bancorp are merging in an estimated $517 million all-stock transaction, according to a Thursday (July 15) press release. The deal is valued at $517 million, or $30.58 per share of Reliant common stock, based on United’s closing stock price of $31.07 on Tuesday (July 13).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsetftrends.com

Jacob Asset Management Launches Its First ETF

On Wednesday, Jacob Asset Management (JAM) launched its first exchange traded fund, the Jacob Forward ETF. Shares of the ETF will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol JFWD. The Jacob Forward ETF invests in innovative, forward-thinking companies that the team believes leverage...
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo’s lending stalls as customers avoid borrowing

Wells Fargo’s average loans tumbled in the second quarter as consumers and businesses, buoyed by pandemic stimulus programs, refrained from more borrowing. The average balance of the bank’s lending book dropped 12% to $854.7 billion, according to a statement Wednesday. The result mirrored a similar decline at Bank of America, which said earlier that loans and leases in its consumer banking unit also fell 12%.
Financial ReportsAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo's Scharf finally making headway on cost-cutting goals

After several years of swelling expenses, the cost-cutting push by Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf is finally showing signs of progress. The San Francisco company is on track to meet its full-year expense guidance of about $53 billion, which is $4.6 billion lower than its 2020 expenses, executives said Wednesday. Noninterest expenses fell to $13.3 billion in the second quarter, an 8% drop from the same period a year earlier.
BusinessAmerican Banker

N26 eyes value of about $10 billion in fresh fundraising

N26 GmbH is holding discussions with investors to raise several hundred million dollars in a fundraising that could value the German fintech at about $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm, backed by billionaires Peter Thiel and Li Ka-Shing, is working with advisers to seek fresh...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Revolut draws SoftBank investment to hit $33 billion value

Revolut raised $800 million from investors including SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global Management at a $33 billion valuation, the latest sign of investor demand for fintechs. The new money will be used to fund London-based Revolut’s expansion into new products and markets including the U.S. and India,...
Financial ReportsAmerican Banker

Citigroup forecasts higher expenses as it revamps its business model

The faster-than-expected economic recovery is opening certain doors to invest in growth businesses, and that means expenses are going to rise this year, Citigroup executives warned Wednesday. The $2.2 trillion-asset company is now forecasting an annual expense uptick in the mid-single-digit range for 2021, up from 2% to 3% projected...
Businesskitco.com

Sweden's EQT taking U.S. waste manager Covanta private in $5.3 billion deal

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Covanta Holding Corporation is to be taken private by Sweden-based investment firm EQT, with the U.S. waste management firm valued at $5.3 billion including debt in Wednesday's announcement. The deal, to be completed by EQT Infrastructure Fund V, is expected to aid Covanta's expansion, including outside of the...
MarketsAmerican Banker

BofA predicts consumer spending will drive loan growth in second half

While ultra-low interest rates crimped Bank of America's revenue during the second quarter, the company expects interest income to rise along with consumer spending in the back half of the year. Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that consumer spending accelerated during the spring and early summer alongside successful...

Comments / 0

Community Policy