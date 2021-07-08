Brooklyn Nets Star James Harden and Rapper Lil' Baby Stopped by Paris Police During Fashion Week

Basketball and hip-hop have a long, storied history, as both were molded by Black culture and built upon by Black people. Couple that with many rappers having hoop dreams themselves, growing up playing the game and being fans of NBA players, and the marriage has continued on for decades. From Kurtis Blow's classic 1984 single "Basketball," to Porky Pig rapping in the LeBron James-helmed sports film Space Jam: A New Legacy, rappers and basketball players have a mutual respect for each other. As the 2021 NBA Finals come to a close, XXL highlights some rapper and NBA franchise relationships over the years, from part-owners to super fans.