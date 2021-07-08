Brooklyn Nets Star James Harden and Rapper Lil' Baby Stopped by Paris Police During Fashion Week
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden was reportedly seen on video being stopped by French Police on Thursday afternoon with rapper Lil' Baby. According to French media, the Brooklyn Nets star was seen in Paris with Lil' Baby and Kanye West for Fashion Week and was on the street when a car was stopped after police smelled cannabis. ESPN reports that Harden was not arrested and never taken into custody.popculture.com
Comments / 0