This Milwaukee moment is brought to you by the world’s friendliest billionaire. As we sat at a cafe in downtown Milwaukee, a small old man in a blazer, slacks and green Milwaukee Bucks hat approached my young daughter. He sweetly complimented her red hair and blue eyes, then asked if she wanted to hear about a good friend of his named Giannis. Well, yes she did. We had spent that first-grade year practicing how to pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAN-is-ON-tuh-tuh-KOOM-bo). Spelling it was going to be a project for second grade.