Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 exclusive Deathloop could come to Xbox and Game Pass in 2022

By Derek Strickland
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arkane's ultra-stylish shooter Deathloop is only timed exclusive on PS5, and could arrive on other consoles in September 2022. A new Deathloop trailerconfirms the game is timed exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for one year. Arkane's stylish new roguelike shooter Deathloop won't stay on PlayStation 5 indefinitely, and could make...

www.tweaktown.com

Comments / 0

TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

291K+
Followers
8K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

 https://www.tweaktown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Game Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Xbox Game Pass: the new games arriving today July 8th

UFC 4 (Xbox via EA Play) Tropico 6, the latest iteration of the famous management franchise that allows you to become a ruthless dictator or a pacifist statesman, will be made available to subscribers on all gaming platforms. Dragon Quest Builders 2, RPG set in a world made of blocks, was already available on Xbox and PC for several months and is preparing to finally arrive on the cloud. The fighting game based on mixed martial arts UFC 4, finally, will enter the Xbox catalog as part of the EA Play selection (both cloud gaming and EA Play for consoles are only accessible by subscribers to the Ultimate plan). Those just mentioned aren’t the only Xbox Game Pass games scheduled for July: Bloodroots (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), and The Medium (Cloud) will also arrive on day 15, while on 29 July is the turn of the Omno novelty. Remember in any case that in the middle of the month we will have to say goodbye to 3 games, namely Endless Space 2 (PC), Downwell (PC), and CrossCode (Cloud, Xbox, and PC).
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Everything Coming to and Leaving Xbox Game Pass in July 2021 Part 1

Xbox recently revealed the list of titles and perks coming to Xbox Game Pass during the first half of July. The games include Dragon Quest Builders 2 via the Cloud which is pretty awesome. It’s a fun game. New perks include early access to Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game starting right now. Here’s the full list of games and perks.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft-owned Deathloop will remain a PS5 timed-exclusive until September 14, 2022

Sony and now-Microsoft-owned Bethesda Softworks have announced that Deathloop will remain a timed PS5 exclusive until September 14, 2022 at the earliest. The game might be available on PC before that date, but the wording found at the end of the latest gameplay trailer make it sound like we'll be waiting a while to get the game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, despite Microsoft owning the video game publisher and developer.
Video GamesGematsu

Nexomon coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch

Publisher PQube and developer VEWO Interactive will release the original Nexomon for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch, the companies announced. A release date was not announced. Nexomon is currently available for PC via Steam, iOS via the App Store, and Android via Google Play. The...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Xbox Game Pass expands with 3 more titles

A good few times a month, Xbox Game Pass mixes things up a little, throwing out the old and welcoming in the new, giving gamers additional gaming experiences to take in. That’s the case here as July rolls on as three more games make the most of what Game Pass is able to offer.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Final Fantasy 16: PS5 exclusive could miss TGS 2021

Final Fantasy 16 could miss TGS 2021, the game’s producer has revealed. Naoki Yoshia, known to his fans as Yoshi-P, gave us an insight into the PS5 game’s development during a recent Final Fantasy 14 stream. Yoshia, who also direct the Final Fantasy MMO, says that the main story is...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Palworld console release date: When is it coming to Switch, PS5, PS4, and Xbox?

Developed by PocketPair, Palworld is being tipped as a darker successor to the Pokemon franchise. Your aim is to train up your own Pal and battle against other players’ beasts, all while exploring the colorful and vibrant open world. The concept is an enticing one, so it’s got potential players asking one question: what consoles is it coming to, and when? We’re running down the Palworld console release dates for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, and Xbox.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Is the Xbox Game Pass worth the money? These are the games and deals worth shopping

The so-called “console war” between Microsoft and Sony has been going on for years – now, it is being fought on a new front. While the PlayStation has long proved the dominant force when it comes to gaming consoles, Microsoft recently revealed the ace up its sleeve: the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.Launched back in 2017, Game Pass was widely billed as gaming’s answer to Netflix. The service offers players a library of more than 100 games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure.This includes a core of proprietary games, published by Xbox Games Studios –...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Here's Every Game Coming To Xbox Game Pass In August 2021

You may think we're jumping the gun a little, but it's never too early to get hyped for anything related to Xbox Game Pass. The incredible subscription service is already having a fantastic July with titles like UFC 4 and Tropico 6 joining the list of available titles. Looking forward...
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing These 5 Games Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Cloud -- are losing five games today. In fact, by the time you're reading this, they may have already been removed. Every month, Microsoft adds to the subscription with a plethora of new games and brand-new releases. To compensate for this, games leave every month, with several games typically leaving every two weeks. Today, is one of these waves.
Video GamesTechRadar

Best gaming TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X

After one of the best gaming TVs? Whether you're after the best TV for PS5, the best TV for Xbox Series X, or just a handy screen to dock your Nintendo Switch to, this is the guide for you. We have extensive experience testing and rating the best gaming TVs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy