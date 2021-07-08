Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Motor racing-South Africa, S Korea added to 16-race new Formula E season

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t55ZJ_0arLZW2800

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cape Town, Vancouver and Seoul have been added to the new season of Formula E, the all-electric racing series that will grow to a record 16-race championship in 2021/22, according to a provisional calendar approved on Thursday.

Formula E will race in 12 cities in four continents next season as the series expands following the end of coronavirus-related restrictions in countries such as China, which returns to the calendar.

Cape Town will host an FIA single-seater world championship race for the first time since 1993, when it staged a Formula One grand prix.

The 2021/22 season for the all-electric series will start again in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah in January, in a night race.

Other venues in a season scheduled to end in August, 2022 include London, Berlin, Monaco, Rome and New York.

Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi) leads the standings this season ahead of this weekend’s races in New York, 10 points clear of Dutchman Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin).

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rome, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Berlin, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Frijns
Person
Edoardo Mortara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#Motor Racing#Race#S Korea#Fia#Swiss#Dutchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
News Break
Sports
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Coronavirus
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The Tokyo Olympics has a new plague to worry about ...

Tokyo had no idea what it signed up for when it agreed to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Olympic officials have found themselves dealing with another unexpected plague — an oyster plague, reported BBC. Yes, oysters. Thousands of the shellfish invaded a key venue...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Motor racing-Hamilton penalised for Verstappen's race-ending crash

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) -Red Bull’s Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen crashed out of the British Grand Prix on Sunday after colliding with Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap, with the race temporarily halted. Stewards decided Hamilton had caused the collision and handed the seven-times world...
RetailWNCY

South Africa’s big retail chains race to restock looted stores

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s big retailers are working round the clock to replenish shelves with food in hundreds of stores looted this week in some of the country’s worst unrest for years, they said on Friday. Retailers also said they are racing to keep stores unaffected by the violence...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

FIA Adds Three New Cities for Upcoming Formula E Season

Formula E and the FIA have today published the provisional calendar for the 2021/2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, featuring three new locations as part of a record 16-race season spanning 12 cities across four continents. The calendar was ratified following the day’s earlier FIA World Motor Sport Council...
New York City, NYBMW BLOG

BMW i Andretti Motorsport wins NYC Formula E Race

Maximilian Günther claimed his first win of the season in race ten of this year’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in New York City. Starting from fourth place on the grid, he managed his energy extremely well and was then able to climb from third place into the lead in the closing laps.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar

Earlier this April, the Vancouver City Council voted in favour of partnering with Montreal-based One Stop Strategy Group for an FE race in the third biggest metropolitan area of Canada, with a venue proposed in the False Creek region. The sport’s regulatory body has now confirmed that FE will return...
MotorsportsJalopnik

Formula E Will Travel To Three New Countries Next Season

On Thursday the world’s premier electric open-wheel racing series announced its 16-round season schedule for 2022. Season 8 will travel to Saudi Arabia, Mexico, China, Italy, Monaco, Germany, the U.S., and the U.K., as it has before. New on the calendar for next season, however, are single-event rounds in Cape Town, South Africa and Vancouver, Canada. In addition there will be a double-header on the streets of Seoul, South Korea.
Motorsportskdal610.com

Motor racing-Hamilton’s penalty was harsh, says Mercedes’ Allison

LONDON (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton’s penalty for causing an opening lap collision with Formula One rival Max Verstappen at last Sunday’s British Grand Prix was harsh, according to his Mercedes team’s technical head James Allison. Allison said in a post-race debrief that the seven-times world champion had done nothing wrong.
New York City, NYmediapost.com

Formula E, Envision Virgin Racing Prep For New York City E-Prix

Formula E is prepping for this weekend’s New York City E-Prix in Brooklyn with a social media effort. It includes video shot earlier this week of a race car zipping around Times Square. The 30-second spot aims to drive awareness and word-of-mouth about the event, says Henry Chilcott, Formula E chief brand officer.
MotorsportsBMW BLOG

2021 Puebla Formula E – Race Recap

The 2021 Formula E World Championship season was graced with yet another brand-new circuit this past weekend with the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico giving the teams and drivers something new to think about. The venue for the Puebla ePrix is unusual in that it is a permanent racing venue and not a street circuit, but what really makes it unique is the banked Turn 15 where the Formula E circuit merges with the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed’s outer oval. In addition, it would be the first ever Formula E circuit where the Attack Mode activation zone was not only off the racing line but located all the way in a different segment of the track.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off

Verstappen slammed into the barriers at Copse corner on the opening lap of the race on Sunday, after being involved in a collision with F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton. In-car sensors estimated that the impact registered at 51G, which was the biggest crash of Verstappen's career. Red Bull fears that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy