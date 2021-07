Several City of Gardner utility customers have recently been victimized by phone scams. Callers claiming to be from the city or another utility company are threatening to turn off utility services if they are not paid immediately. Some scammers are even providing bogus balances and requesting payments be wired to them. Callers are also manipulating caller ID to look like they are calling from the city or said utility company. THIS IS A SCAM! The city DOES NOT make phone calls to customers prior to a shutoff.