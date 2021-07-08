Cancel
Newberry, SC

SNAP supplement ends Aug. 1

NEWBERRY — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective August 1, 2021.

Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment, based on household size, regardless of income.

Approximately 295,000 households, representing 610,000 clients, are currently receiving SNAP in South Carolina.

The month of July 2021 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture

Food and Nutrition Services as South Carolina’s ‘transition’ month, prior to going back to normal SNAP benefit allotments for all households. Effective August 1, 2021, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount pre-pandemic.

Example 1:

• one-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $19 a month*.

• Prior to August 1, 2021, the household was eligible to receive an additional $215 in emergency allotment which brought them up to the maximum allotment for a one-person household which is $234.

• Effective August 1, this SNAP household will receive $19 a month.

Example 2:

• four-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $230 a month*.

• Prior to August 1, 2021, the household was eligible to receive an additional $552 in emergency allotment which brought them up to the maximum allotment for a four-person household which is $782.

• Effective August 1, this SNAP household will receive $230 a month.

* SNAP allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses, and other federal eligibility requirements.

For more information on the program visit: dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap/.

