Shortly after touching down from a trip into space, billionaire Jeff Bezos wasn’t done making headlines – at a post-flight press conference, he announced a new $100 million philanthropic award.The new philanthropic initiative is dubbed the “Courage and Civility Award”, which Mr Bezos said “recognised leaders who aim high, and who pursue solutions with courage and who always do so with civility”.Van Jones, political commentator on CNN and co-founder of Dream Corps, was one of two recipients of the “Courage and Civility Award”.He responded to the news with an emotional speech thanking the Amazon and Blue Origin founder.“Lauren [Sanchez,...