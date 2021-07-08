Cancel
Biden defends Afghanistan pullout as Taliban gains ground

By Joe Gould
Military Times
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the military mission in Afghanistan will end Aug. 31, saying the rapid exit protects U.S. troops from attacks by the Taliban. Biden faces questions about whether the hasty military exodus by his country and its NATO allies leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to the Taliban, who have made advances in many northern districts. But Biden argued the war couldn’t be resolved my military means and that the Afghan people must decide their future.

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

