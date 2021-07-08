Scenes from a Marriage: Isaac/Chastain HBO Series Peview Released

Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Robert Downey Jr. has officially found his next project. On Thursday, it was announced (via Variety) that Downey will be co-starring in and producing The Sympathizer, an upcoming television adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Viet Thanh Nguyen novel of the same name. Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden) and Don McKellar (Exotica, Last Night) will serve as co-showrunners on the series, which is being made by A24 for HBO. Production on the series is expected to take place in Los Angeles and Vietnam. A worldwide search is reportedly underway to cast a predominantly Vietnamese ensemble for the series, including in the lead role.