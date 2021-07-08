Scenes from a Marriage: Isaac/Chastain HBO Series Peview Released
Scenes from f Marriage, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain debuted its first teaser trailer and image today. The limited series will debut on HBO in September, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Adapted from Ingmar Bergman's classic Swedish miniseries and developed, written & directed by Hagai Levi, the series is produced by Media Res and Endeavor for HBO. Executive Producers include Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Chastain, Isaac, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard. The latest in a string of high-powered prestige dramas for the cable network, the teaser trailer for Scenes From A Marriage can be found below.bleedingcool.com
